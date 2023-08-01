Wisconsin Humane Society's largest fundraiser of the year announced

article

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) will be having its largest fundraising campaign of the year this month, August 2023.

Every dollar donated will be matched up to $200,000.

According to a news release, summer is peak intake at WHS – and many animals in the community are in need of shelter, medical care, behavioral support and a new family to care for them. Donors can impact animals in need with this dollar-for-dollar match.

$30 will become $60 to provide training for dogs with special behavior needs.

$50 will become $100 to help spay or neuter animals so they can be adopted and given the second chance they deserve.

$100 will become $200 to help rescued animals receive emergency surgery, medical treatment, and behavioral support.

A number of donors, foundations and funds will provide the matching donations. Because WHS doesn’t receive general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella group, the local nonprofit said it depends on the generosity of the community to serve more than 40,000 animals and their families every year.

If you are able to make a gift and double your impact for animals in need, visit the WHS website for more info.