Wisconsin heat; pavement buckling risk rises with temperatures
MADISON, Wis. - Warmer temperatures forecast throughout Wisconsin could create conditions for pavement buckling, a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says. Officials are now advising motorists to be alert and take extra caution.
The release says pavement can buckle when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot. This causes slabs of pavement to expand and push against one another. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips.
While it's difficult to predict if, or where, buckling may occur, WisDOT offers these tips:
- Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.
- Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.
- Before your trip, check 511wi.gov for the latest information on any incidents or delays. Live video feeds are now available via the 511 Wisconsin traffic cameras.
- If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.