Wisconsin governor race: Missy Hughes suspends campaign

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Democrat Missy Hughes says she is suspending her campaign for Wisconsin governor.

Hughes is endorsing Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez in the August 11 Democratic Primary.

With Hughes out, that leaves six Democratic candidates. Republican Tom Tiffany is running with the official endorsement of President Trump and the Wisconsin GOP.

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Latest straw poll

Big picture view:

A recent straw poll is giving some early insight into the race.

The WisPolitics straw poll was held at the Wisconsin Democratic Convention in Madison, which was attended by Democratic Party insiders and activists. Just shy of 600 delegates and guests voted.

The poll found Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez in first place with 27%. State Rep. Francesca Hong of Madison finished second with 23%, followed by state Sen. Kelda Roys of Madison with 19%.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley received 13%. All other candidates received single digits, and former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes finished sixth.

Statement from Hughes Campaign

What they're saying:

"A close friend recently shared that "sometimes the greatest power is found in giving your power away."

"I entered this race because I see incredible beauty, opportunity, resilience and perseverance in the magnificent state of Wisconsin. In every corner of our state, people are coming together and working together to move their community forward. I believe there is great hope in these small efforts to find common ground. I wanted to make sure that Wisconsinites understand we have created something valuable and that investing in ourselves and our communities is well-deserved. We do not need to tear it all down, and there is real and important work to do to improve what we already have. The foundation is strong, and we need to make sure that all Wisconsinites share in our plenty. I hope that our campaign has resoundingly delivered that message.

"I am proud to have served Wisconsin as a mother raising a family, as a member of our small community, through the farmers of Organic Valley, and as Secretary of Wisconsin Economic Development.

"I will always look for ways to serve, but it won't be as Governor. Today, I am suspending my campaign.

"As a first time candidate, I experienced the incredible joy of receiving tremendous support from family and friends, and from people from all around the state and beyond who then also became family and friends. Thank you for everything you have done for me. In particular, I want to thank my family, my husband Tripp, and my son Harry, who both spent countless hours in the car driving me to events all over the state, and made sure I ate and laughed. My campaign team did an amazing job, with patience and grace extended to a candidate not willing to bend to the political games needed to grab a headline. I will count my blessings everyday for the remarkable adventure this journey has been.

"And yet, I remain concerned for our future. I repeatedly heard from Wisconsinites struggling to choose who to support in the Democratic primary with such a wealth of gubernatorial candidates. And indeed, it is a wealth. Each of the candidates seeks to serve the state, and the nobility of that willingness is without comparison.

"But leadership is about making choices. Having thought long and hard about the qualities and proven experience I think are important to be Governor, I believe that one person is best positioned to lead the state in this next period. Qualities like humility, intelligence, experience, compassion and openness. Experiences like working hard, working in crisis and keeping a cool head, being a team player and a servant leader. These are what are needed to govern. We are electing a Governor. This job is about running the state, and getting things done. As you consider what is important to you, I urge you to look beyond the talking points, social media posts, and gilded promises and consider what you think is essential to do the job. Stop asking, "Who will win?" and start asking who you trust to make big decisions that impact our families and the wellbeing of our loved ones, neighbors and communities. Then get out and help that person win. While you may agree with most candidates on the issues, this job directly impacts lives. It's not a game or a bet: it's a choice of where you put your energy, your resources and your vote for our future.

"That is why today I am proudly endorsing Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez to be our next Governor.

"Sara is someone who has chosen difficult missions, as a Peace Corps volunteer, an emergency room nurse, and a CDC intelligence officer. She has repeatedly placed herself in environments which are uncomfortable, unpredictable, and uncertain. In those places, Sara led teams and communities and brought them together. I trust that she will do that as Governor, and that she will do it well.

"Sara and I share the same hopes and dreams for Wisconsin. And we both understand that keeping a Democrat in the Governor’s office in November will only happen if we build a broad coalition of voters. Democrats cannot do it alone, nor should we try to. A winning coalition in November means a winning coalition for the future of our state.

"I deeply believe that Sara is the best candidate we can put forward to win in November, and to build an enduring coalition to address our state's most pressing challenges.

"My job is not done and the fight is not over. We need to keep a Democrat in the Governor's office and we cannot rest. And on November 3rd we can elect the first daughter, sister, mother, wife and nurse to be Governor of our great state."