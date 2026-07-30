The Brief Mandela Barnes suspended his campaign for Wisconsin governor on Thursday. The field of Democrats in the partisan primary is now down to four. The Wisconsin primaries are on Tuesday, Aug. 11.



Mandela Barnes suspended his campaign for Wisconsin governor, he announced on social media Thursday, less than two weeks before the state's partisan primaries.

Mandela Barnes out

What they're saying:

Barnes posted a video announcement on X. He described the outcome of the election as "life or death" for Wisconsinites.

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"It's become very clear who our nominee is gonna be," he said, in part. "Now I said from the very beginning when I lauched this campaign that the number one goal was taking on and defeating Tom Tiffany to deliver big wins for Democrats up and down the ticket. And now, it's our time to come together, to focus our efforts on that one goal."

Who is running for governor?

Big picture view:

The field of Democrats with active gubernatorial campaigns is now down to four: Joel Brennan, David Crowley, Francesca Hong and Kelda Roys.

There are two Republicans on the primary ballot: U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who has received the Republican Party of Wisconsin's endorsement, and Andy Manske.

By the numbers:

Marquette University Law School released the results of its latest poll on Wednesday.

In the survey conducted from July 22-27, the poll found 34% of Democratic primary voters remain undecided – down from 45% in a poll conducted earlier this month. Hong led the field (38%), followed by Barnes (16%) and Crowley (7%). Brennan and Roys polled at 2% each.

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The backstory:

A poll conducted from July 8–16 coincided with a series of shake-ups just before, during and just after it was conducted. Crowley had suspended his campaign before the poll was conducted, and reentered after the poll was completed, so he was not included in the poll. Sara Rodriguez suspended her campaign in the middle of polling.

Tiffany overwhelmingly had the backing of Republican primary voters in that poll, leading Manske 67% to 2%. Thirty percent were still undecided.

When is the election?

What's next:

The Wisconsin primaries are on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The winners will advance to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.