Marquette poll: Expanded support for Hong in Democratic primary

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The Brief Marquette University Law School released the results of its latest poll on July 29. The latest survey was conducted from July 22–27. Wisconsin's partisan primaries are on Tuesday, Aug. 11.



The results of the latest Marquette University Law School poll were released on Wednesday, July 29. The latest survey was conducted from July 22–27.

Hong leading

By the numbers:

The poll found 34% of Democratic primary voters remain undecided, down from 45% in the previous poll. Francesca Hong (38%) leads the field of candidates, followed by former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (16%) and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley (7%).

Former Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan is supported by 2%, and State Sen. Kelda Roys is also the choice of 2%.

Of those initially undecided, 22% expressed a preference for Hong, with 15% leaning towards Barnes.

The previous poll, the results of which were released on July 22, also had Hong leading the field – but at 26%. Barnes was also the next closest candidate in that poll.

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Methodology

Dig deeper:

The Marquette University School provided the following methodology for the poll:

The poll was conducted July 22-27, 2026, with 407 registered voters who say they will vote in the Democratic primary, including early absentee voters, with a margin of error of +/-6.6 percentage points. The sample includes 254 respondents who were also previously interviewed July 8-16 and 153 new respondents. Interviews were attempted with all Democratic primary respondents from the July 8-16 poll, with a 59% success (reinterview) rate, as well as an additional fresh sample.

Next election

What's next:

Wisconsin's partisan primaries are on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.