Marquette poll: Expanded support for Hong in Democratic primary
MILWAUKEE - The results of the latest Marquette University Law School poll were released on Wednesday, July 29. The latest survey was conducted from July 22–27.
Hong leading
By the numbers:
The poll found 34% of Democratic primary voters remain undecided, down from 45% in the previous poll. Francesca Hong (38%) leads the field of candidates, followed by former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (16%) and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley (7%).
Former Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan is supported by 2%, and State Sen. Kelda Roys is also the choice of 2%.
Of those initially undecided, 22% expressed a preference for Hong, with 15% leaning towards Barnes.
The previous poll, the results of which were released on July 22, also had Hong leading the field – but at 26%. Barnes was also the next closest candidate in that poll.
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Methodology
Dig deeper:
The Marquette University School provided the following methodology for the poll:
The poll was conducted July 22-27, 2026, with 407 registered voters who say they will vote in the Democratic primary, including early absentee voters, with a margin of error of +/-6.6 percentage points. The sample includes 254 respondents who were also previously interviewed July 8-16 and 153 new respondents. Interviews were attempted with all Democratic primary respondents from the July 8-16 poll, with a 59% success (reinterview) rate, as well as an additional fresh sample.
Next election
What's next:
Wisconsin's partisan primaries are on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The Source: The information in this story is from the Marquette University Law School poll.