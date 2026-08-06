Wisconsin governor race: Evers questions Francesca Hong’s electability

The Brief Gov. Tony Evers questioned if Democratic frontrunner Francesca Hong can win the general election. An internal poll shows Hong leading David Crowley by 18 points just five days before the primary. Hong's campaign defended her focus on policy after Evers criticized her past social media posts.



This is another national test – can a Democratic Socialist win in a battleground state? All recent Democratic polls of the governor’s race show State Rep. Francesca Hong with commanding leads in the primary. An internal poll from the David Crowley campaign this week shows Hong up by 18 points.

With five days until the primary in the race to replace him, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers questions if Hong can beat Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany in the general election.

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Electability questioned

What they're saying:

"I think she’s in a tough place. She has spent her entire campaign dealing not with the issues, but what’s on the Twitter. I just find that’s not a good way to beat Tom Tiffany. If you start that way, you’re going to spend your whole time doing that instead of somebody like the county executive [David Crowley] here talking about the issues," said Evers.

Governor Tony Evers

This week, Hong responded to X posts from 2020 about canceling Thanksgiving. In a CNN interview, she didn’t clearly retract her past statement. Then, later this week, she told Politico Thanksgiving is her favorite holiday. There were also those old tweets FOX6 News asked her about – about defunding the police. In last week’s debate, she said she wouldn't sign a bill to do that.

The Hong campaign responded to Evers’ assertion.

"Governor Evers’ claim that Rep. Hong has spent her ‘entire campaign’ dealing with Twitter is plainly false. She has spent the past nine months building a statewide grassroots movement that has united Wisconsinites across the political spectrum. That work is why she is leading this race. We have the most developed platform with detailed plans on over 100 different policy points and she would love to talk about them whenever people are done asking about 7-year-old tweets," said the Hong campaign.

Governor candidate Francesca Hong

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Evers backs Crowley. The Crowley campaign says the race is much closer than the polls suggest. It points to Michigan, where the primary results were much closer than polls showed.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jason Calvi and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.