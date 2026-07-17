The Brief David Crowley could consider reentering the race for Wisconsin governor, sources said. Crowley suspended his campaign and endorsed Sara Rodriguez, who suspended her own campaign on Friday. Wisconsin's partisan primary election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 11.



Multiple high-placed Democratic sources told FOX6 News that there was a very real conversation mid-week that Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley could consider reentering the race for Wisconsin governor.

Crowley suspended his campaign earlier this month and endorsed Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, who suspended her own campaign on Friday days after she fired her campaign manager over inflated finance report numbers.

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Could Crowley reenter the race?

What we know:

There was a very real conversation mid-week that Crowley could consider reentering the race, according to three highly-placed Democratic sources. Crowley was not planning to get back in the race at that time.

But in light of the Rodriguez decision, sources told FOX6 that Crowley is reconsidering getting back into the race. On Friday, two sources said part of the discussion hinged on whether Gov. Tony Evers would consider endorsing Crowley.

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Evers announced last year that he was not running for a third term and he ends to avoid endorsing candidates in Democratic primaries, but then said never say never.

"I'll never say never, but I want to make sure who the rest of the candidates are before I even make that decision," Evers said at the time. "If there's somebody who really needs support and I want them to win, I might get in."

"He's strongly considering it, but nothing official," one source said.

Former Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. leader Missy Hughes, who like Crowley had endorsed Rodriguez after suspending her own campaign, took to social media on Friday urging Crowley to "get back in this race" in light of Rodriguez's campaign suspension.

What we don't know:

The Crowley campaign has not announced any decisions. On Friday, FOX6 News saw several events on Crowley's campaign website. Those events disappeared after FOX6 inquired with the campaign about them.

What does it mean for the primary?

Big picture view:

Either way, seven Democrats will still be on the primary ballot. Three have suspended their campaigns at this time: Sara Rodriguez, David Crowley and Missy Hughes. The Mandela Barnes, Francesca Hong, Joel Brennan and Kelda Roys campaigns remain active.

Recent polls showed Barnes and Hong leading the field with Rodriguez behind them and all other candidates in single digits. FOX6 News spoke to Brennan on Friday after Rodriguez suspended her campaign.

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Calvi: When you look at the polls for the primary, you're way at the bottom. Why stay in this race when the polling in the primary doesn't look good for you?

Brennan: "People will remember the name Russ Feingold, who four weeks before the election was polling at about 10%, whereas the two other competitors were polling in the 40s. And you won't remember necessarily the name of those two people who were polling at 40% … there is precedent in Wisconsin for people coming from the back of the pack and being able to do it when people start paying attention again."

Calvi: "Have you talked to [Crowley] and [Evers] this week asking for their endorsements?

Brennan: "I have not talked to either one directly. I have left a voicemail message, I believe, for both. I have left, text messages for both."

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany has already received the Republican Party of Wisconsin's endorsement in the race for governor.

When is the election?

What's next:

Wisconsin's partisan primary election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 11. The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Editor's note: This story was updated to include additional information about Wisconsin's gubernatorial race.