Wisconsin governor race: Candidates campaign in Elm Grove, Racine

The Brief Candidates for Wisconsin governor are campaigning across Wisconsin. On Friday, Republican Tom Tiffany held roundtables about law enforcement, while Democrat David Crowley campaigned with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. After campaign events, the candidates took questions from reporters on issues like taxes, paying for governmental programs, Flock cameras and marijuana legalization.



Candidates for governor are fighting for your vote, with just 25 days until Election Day.

Tom Tiffany event in Elm Grove

What To Know:

Republican Tom Tiffany held a roundtable on law enforcement in Elm Grove. Joining him were representatives from the Milwaukee Police Union, who endorsed Tiffany, as well as district attorneys, sheriff's office top brass, and lawmakers.

Elm Grove flipped Democratic, voting for Vice President Harris in 2024 by 48 votes. The village is in reliably red Waukesha County.

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David Crowley event in Racine

What To Know:

Democrat David Crowley campaigned with Maryland Governor Wes Moore in Racine. Moore himself is up for reelection this year, but left his state to come to this crucial battleground. He is also seen as a possible contender for president in 2028.

Crowley’s event was in Racine County, which President Trump won 52% to Vice President Harris’ 46%.

Candidates on taxes

What they're saying:

Both Wisconsin candidates gave answers about taxes.

FOX6 asked Crowley if he is going to raise taxes to pay for things like his proposals for universal pre-K and opening up BadgerCare to anyone who wants to buy in.

"We’re going to continue to have to work with the legislature," Crowley responded. "It's about looking at the totality of our revenue and spending. It's about bringing in new revenues like the legalization of marijuana, but also making sure that the big corporations who have seen permanent tax cuts in the state of Wisconsin for the past decade and a half, that they start to pay their fair share. We need to make sure that working families are getting ahead, and quite frankly, we've been taking away from our working families and paying for these big tax breaks, and we need to make sure that we move forward as a state," Crowley said.

FOX6 asked Tom Tiffany about audio first reported by WKOW in Madison that showed him saying he sure hoped to be able to do away with state income taxes in the future.

"I mean, it's an aspirational goal. Let's just reduce taxes each budget of the legislature. And hopefully we can get there. I think we should have high aspirations here in Wisconsin. That’s why I am running for governor. We should be one of the shining stars here in America. And we can do that by getting control of taxes, reducing them, and also making sure that we have reasonable regulations. You do those two things and Wisconsin's economy is going to take off," Tiffany told FOX6.

FILE - Marijuana plant. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Candidates on marijuana legalization in Wisconsin

What they're saying:

As seen above, Crowley supports legalizing marijuana.

On the issue, Tiffany told FOX6 News:

"Possibility in regard to medicinal, I would certainly leave it open for that. I mean, I've already voted on legislation federally where we put more money into research, and I think that's really valuable to do because we haven’t done that in the United States previously. I think that can help inform states: what’s the best approach to take. But, I’m open to medicinal. I think we need to take a full, steady approach in regards to it."

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Candidates on Flock cameras

What they're saying:

Candidates answered questions about Flock cameras.

"When it comes down to these flock cameras, we have heard across this entire country about how people have concerns, but also how law enforcement has abused this particular technology. Now we want to make sure that there are guardrails in place, but we also have to take into consideration the constitutional concerns that everybody has," Crowley said.

"I always come from a position of personal privacy to begin with, and then protecting people’s data," Tiffany said. "I think you should take the time to really research the issue, and that's what I would do. I'm going to name a task force, and we're going to make sure that we get everybody in the room, have a good discussion about it, and then put the appropriate guardrails around it," Tiffany said.

What's next:

The election is set for November 3.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jason Calvi and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.