Marquette poll: Crowley leads Tiffany in Wisconsin governor's race

The Brief Democrat David Crowley leads Republican Tom Tiffany in the race for Wisconsin governor. The latest Marquette University Law School poll was conducted in mid-September. Wisconsin's general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3.



The latest Marquette University Law School poll, released Wednesday, found Democrat David Crowley leads Republican Tom Tiffany in the race for Wisconsin governor.

Wisconsin governor's race

By the numbers:

Forty-six percent of registered voters backed Crowley, compared to 45% for Tiffany. Nine percent of registered voters were undecided. The two were tied among registered voters in the last poll.

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Crowley's lead over Tiffany was wider among likely voters, the poll found, with 49% support for Crowley versus 46% for Tiffany with 5% undecided. However, the number of likely voters who back Tiffany is up two points compared to the last poll.

Methodology:

The survey was conducted Sept. 16–23. Pollsters interviewed 843 Wisconsin registered voters, with a margin of error of +/- 4.3%. For likely voters, the sample size was 692 with a margin of error of +/- 4.8%.

August poll results

The backstory:

Marquette's last poll in the race for governor was conducted in the days after the August primaries, and the results were released on Aug. 26. The race between Crowley and Tiffany was tied at 44% each among registered voters with 12% undecided. But among likely voters, the poll found Crowley took the lead – 49% to 44% – over Tiffany. Seven percent were undecided.

When is the election?

What's next:

Wisconsin's general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3.