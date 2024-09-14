Wisconsin goose, duck hunting; 2024 regular season dates, info

article

The Source The Wisconsin DNR has reminders for hunters ahead of the 2024 regular good and duck seasons. Waterfowl and other migratory bird hunters must register each year with the federal Harvest Information Program. Wildlife officials recommend precautionary measures to avoid avian influenza virus.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has reminders for hunters to prepare for the opening of the regular goose and duck hunting seasons in September – the earliest of which opens Monday, Sept. 16. Here's what to know.

Goose season

The regular goose season opens on Sept. 16 statewide, and the DNR said the daily bag limit is three Canada geese for the first portion of the season. The daily bag limit increases to five birds in the Southern and Mississippi zones during the holiday hunt. Wisconsin’s regular goose season dates vary by zone, so hunters should know which zone they plan to hunt.

The regular Canada goose season structure is as follows:

Northern Zone: Sept. 16 to Dec. 16

Southern Zone: Sept. 16 to Oct. 6, Oct. 12 to Dec. 1 and Dec. 21 to Jan. 9, 2025

Mississippi Zone: Sept. 16 to Oct. 6, Oct. 12 to Dec. 1 and Dec. 21 to Jan. 9, 2025

Regular goose season zones (Wisconsin DNR)

Duck season

The regular duck season structure is as follows:

Northern Zone: Sept. 21 to Nov. 19

Southern Zone: Sept. 28 to Oct. 6 and Oct. 12 to Dec. 1

Open Water Zone: Oct. 12 to Dec. 10

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The DNR said the daily bag limit statewide is six ducks, including no more than:

Four mallards, of which two may be hens.

Three wood ducks

Two black ducks

Two redheads

Two canvasbacks

One pintail

In addition to the six-duck daily bag limit, the DNR said hunters are allowed five mergansers, of which two may be hooded mergansers.

Per U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regulations, the daily scaup bag limit by zone is as follows:

Northern Zone: 2 scaup/day, Sept. 21 to Nov. 4 and 1 scaup/day, Nov. 5-19

Southern Zone: 1 scaup/day, Sept. 28 to Oct. 6, Oct. 12-17 and 2 scaup/day, Oct. 18 to Dec. 1

Open Water Zone: 2 scaup/day, Oct. 12 to Nov. 25 and 1 scaup/day, Nov. 26 to Dec. 10

Licenses and stamps required for duck hunting include a Wisconsin small game license, a Wisconsin waterfowl stamp and a federal migratory bird stamp. The federal duck stamp costs $25 and can be purchased at a U.S. Post Office or at a DNR license vendor for an additional $3.50 surcharge. The purchase will be noted on their license, but the stamp itself will arrive in the mail later.

Wisconsin DNR Department of Natural Resources

Harvest Information Program

Waterfowl and other migratory bird hunters must register each year with the federal Harvest Information Program and may receive a survey regarding their harvests, the DNR said. HIP registration is free and can be done at the time of license purchase or added later if a hunter decides to pursue migratory game birds.

State licenses and stamps, permits and HIP registration are all available through Go Wild.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

Waterfowl can be infected with the avian influenza virus without showing signs of disease, the DNR said. Wildlife officials recommend the following precautionary measures:

Avoid handling sick or found dead birds.

Prevent dogs from contacting sick or found dead birds.

Wear rubber gloves when handling game.

Field dress in ventilated areas.

Always wash hands and equipment thoroughly with soap and water.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

This strain of HPAI has not been shown to pose a food safety risk. However, hunters should always ensure proper handling of game meat and harvested birds should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Do not let hunting dogs consume any raw game meat or found dead birds.

More information on waterfowl hunting, including how to find places to hunt, Learn To Hunt opportunities and regulations, can be found on the DNR’s Waterfowl Hunting webpage.