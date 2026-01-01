Wisconsin girl missing, family shares message as search continues

The Brief Alexandria Kuntz, a 14-year-old girl from northwest Wisconsin, is missing. A local call for help, the family said, has grown into a nationwide mission. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 844-222-7322.



There's a statewide search for 14-year-old Alexandria Kuntz, a missing northwest Wisconsin girl who is originally from Kenosha County.

What you can do:

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office said Kuntz was last seen at her Glen Flora home on Saturday night, Dec. 27. Early the next morning, she was no longer in her room. She left behind her cellphone and laptop.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Kuntz is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat, gray shirt, gray pants and cream-colored Converse shoes.

Anyone with information on Kuntz's whereabouts is asked to call the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at 844-222-7322.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Alexandria Kuntz

Family searches

What they're saying:

A local call for help, the family said, has grown into a nationwide mission to get Kuntz home.

"Last thing she said to me was ‘Going to bed, love you Dad.’ I told her, ‘I love you, goodnight.’ That was it," said Clarence Kutnz Jr., Alexandria's father.

For Clarence Jr. and his parents, Clarence Kuntz Sr. and Rachel Kuntz, four days has been too many without his Alexandria. The four of them live together.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It’s been a little disheartening. It’s killing us, to be honest with you, not knowing where our baby is," said Clarence Sr.

The family said they have taken turns looking for Alexandria each day. They said she has autism and, at times, has battled depression.

"She didn’t take her makeup, which, she loved her makeup. That’s something that I thought she’d have to have," said Rachel. "We don’t know anything after that."

The Kuntz family: Clarence Sr., Rachel and Clarence Jr.

As searches continue, the family said support from social media continues to grow – from neighbors across Wisconsin to family members in Mexico.

"I figured you post in more pages, the more people can see it, and the more it gets out there," said Kelsey Kuntz, Alexandria's stepmother, who lives in Arizona.

Kelsey said Alex was born in Kenosha and raised throughout southeast Wisconsin before the family moved to Rusk County in 2025.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Alexandria Kuntz

"Alex, honey, if you’re out there, we love you. We want you home, and we will help you with anything," said Clarence Sr.

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office encourages neighbors to check any outbuildings or trail cameras for signs of Alexandria.

Glen Flora is nearly 300 miles northwest of Milwaukee.