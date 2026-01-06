Wisconsin flu cases surge, ambulance service sees record calls

The Brief The latest CDC data shows flu activity reached high levels in Wisconsin. Bell Ambulance said December was its busiest month ever, and every station had increased call volume "because of the flu." The CDC has recommendations for people to avoid getting flu.



The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows flu activity reached high levels in Wisconsin last month, and while the spread shows no signs of slowing down – it is slowing down ambulance services.

Ambulance calls surge

Local perspective:

Scott Mickelsen with Bell Ambulance said December wasn't just their busiest month of the year, it was their busiest month ever. Bell Ambulance started working with Milwaukee in 1977 and has never been flooded with this many calls.

"Every single station had increased call volume because of the flu," he said.

The latest CDC data shows hospitalizations at the end of December were at the highest rate of the year. Respiratory illnesses made up 27% of emergency department visits.

"Right now, we’d expect to see two or three at this time of day. Two ambulances in there – they’ve been gone all day so far," said Mickelsen.

Many crews are swamped with calls, and they're seeing one type of call in particular.

"We do see an increase in calls for the elderly at a facility, nursing homes, group homes, and things like that for those kind of symptoms," said Mickelsen.

Mickelsen said it's only made worse by the number of patients already at the hospital.

"What I can tell you is that the hospitals are telling us they’re very busy, and our crews sometimes have to wait to get a room in the hospital," he said. "We expect it to stay busy like this for the rest of January."

Flu prevention tips

What you can do:

If you want to avoid getting the flu, the CDC recommends following these steps:

Avoid close contact with sick people

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze

Clean your hands with soap and water

And avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

As the flu spreads, Mickelsen wants to spread a message: "Please, don’t become a patient with us, we would rather not see you in that capacity."