Wisconsin DNR: Fire danger high, very high across state Thursday

The Brief The Wisconsin DNR has asked the public to avoid outdoor burning. Fire danger is considered "high" or "very high" across the entire state. Downed trees, broken limbs and debris from severe storms add fuel for fires.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has asked the public to avoid outdoor burning with fire danger considered "high" or "very high" across the entire state as of Thursday morning, April 23.

Fire season

Big picture view:

Spring is the most critical fire season in Wisconsin. Two hundred eighty-three wildfires have burned more than 700 acres of land across the state so far this year, according to the DNR.

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Warm, windy weather can allow fires to easily burn out of control. The DNR said just a few days without precipitation can dry out grasses, pine needles and leaf litter and create hazardous fire conditions.

Downed trees, broken limbs and other debris from last week's severe storms add increased fuel for fires.

What's next:

The DNR said elevated fire danger will continue until there is significant rainfall. In areas with elevated fire danger, the DNR will continue to prohibit burning with all department-issued permits.

Prevent wildfires

What you can do:

Embers from burn piles, campfires and other fires can get out of control and cause a wildfire if they're not properly extinguished. Off-road vehicles or equipment can spark and start a fire, too.

The DNR asks everyone to follow these tips to prevent out-of-control wildfires:

Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours

Secure dragging trailer chains

Report fires early and call 91.

You can check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR's website.

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