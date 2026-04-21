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The Brief The Wisconsin DNR is warning residents about increased wildfire risk. Despite the heavy rain, 50 wildfires burned across the state last week. Downed trees from recent storms can lead to more debris burning in a wildfire.



With debris from last week's severe storms littering the state, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is warning residents about increased wildfire risk – and what they can do about it.

Wildfire risk

Big picture view:

Wisconsin's spring fire season is underway, which the DNR said typically lasts from snowmelt to the point that grasses are green and leaves are budding. Even with the heavy rainfall, there were 50 wildfires that burned over 150 acres across the state last week.

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The DNR said fire danger and burn restrictions can change daily this time of year. Light fuels and vegetation dry out quickly, and wildfires can easily spread with the amount of natural fuel on the ground. A dry forecast this week with expected low humidity and breezy conditions, coupled with a significant number of downed trees leading to more debris burning can result in increased wildfire risk.

What you can do:

The DNR asks the public to check fire danger and burn permit restrictions before outdoor burning activities.

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Storm, flood debris cleanup

What you can do:

If recent storms have damaged trees on your property, the DNR urges you to take some time to assess the damage and determine if professional help is needed. Watch for damaged branches and bent trees that could fall, and always prioritize your physical safety before attempting any cleanup activities.

Some communities have brush collection services or drop-off sites, and if your property is large enough, creating a brush pile away from buildings can be an option. If those options don't work for you, and your community allows burning, timing the burn around periods of wet weather may be the safer choice.

Before you light that match, the DNR reminds everyone to take the following precautions:

Check for burn permit requirements and burning restrictions first. You can find information on the DNR's Burning Restrictions webpage or by calling your nearest DNR office or local fire department.

Watch the weather forecast. Delay burning if dry or windy weather is predicted.

Be aware of your county’s fire danger by calling 1-888-WIS-BURN (947-2876) or visiting WisBurn

Keep debris piles small, with the area around the pile cleared of any burnable vegetation.

Have a water source and tools handy – and if the fire escapes your control, dial 911 immediately.

Stay with the fire until you have completed the burn. Make sure it’s out before you leave by dousing the ashes with water and mixing it in. Then, just to be safe, add more water. If any branches or larger pieces of wood remain unburned, check back frequently to make sure this material hasn’t reignited.