Wisconsin fatal house explosion; ammunition discharged in Dane County

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 29, 2024 5:40am CDT
Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
House explosion in Town of Springfield, Wisconsin

TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD, Wis. - At least one person is dead following a house explosion in the Town of Springfield in Dane County. That is just north of Middleton.

It was just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 when emergency crews were dispatched to the home that was engulfed in flames. 

There were early reports of shots being fired at the scene. But officials with the Dane County Sheriff's Office say they believe it was just ammunition in the house being discharged due to the extreme heat. 