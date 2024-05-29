Wisconsin fatal house explosion; ammunition discharged in Dane County

article

At least one person is dead following a house explosion in the Town of Springfield in Dane County. That is just north of Middleton.

It was just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 when emergency crews were dispatched to the home that was engulfed in flames.

House explosion in Town of Springfield, Wisconsin

There were early reports of shots being fired at the scene. But officials with the Dane County Sheriff's Office say they believe it was just ammunition in the house being discharged due to the extreme heat.