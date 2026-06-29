Wisconsin extreme heat; Urban Ecology Center offers way to keep cool

The Brief The Urban Ecology Center offers a completely free way for families to stay cool and entertain kids from Tuesday through Saturday. Activities are available across southeast Wisconsin at three distinct locations: Riverside Park, Washington Park, and the Menomonee Valley.



If you are struggling to stay cool and keep kids occupied, you have options. In fact, there is a completely free way to cool off in southeast Wisconsin every Tuesday through Saturday.

Keeping cool

What we know:

There are three locations that the Urban Ecology Center runs. They are Riverside Park, Washington Park and the Menomonee Valley.

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From Tuesdays through Fridays, they are open from noon through the early evening. On Saturdays, the Urban Ecology Center is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Urban Ecology Center

All three locations offer games and activities for young ones to enjoy – and stay cool.

What they're saying:

"We’re happy to be a third space for families that need to get out and do something a little different from their day-to-day routine, break up those hot summer days where they might be stuck at home in air conditioning or at home in uncomfortable situations," said Cassie Bauer of the Urban Ecology Center.

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Cassie Bauer