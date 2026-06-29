Wisconsin extreme heat; Milwaukee families use aquatic park to cool off

The Brief Families spent Monday at Schulz Aquatic Park at Lincoln Park as an extreme heat warning remained in effect. The National Weather Service said the extreme heat warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski urged people to stay hydrated, avoid alcohol and limit time in direct sunlight.



Families in Milwaukee turned to Schulz Aquatic Park at Lincoln Park on Monday, June 29, as extreme heat continued across the area.

What we know:

The aquatic park is one of the pools and splash pads listed on Milwaukee County’s website, and it was among the busier spots Monday as parents, kids and families looked for ways to stay cool.

People spent hours at the park, hopping in and out of the pool, floating along the lazy river and going down the water slide.

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For many families, the trip was about fun. It was also about safety.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

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Health leaders have been encouraging people to stay indoors when possible, keep cool and take extra precautions if they have to be outside.

What they're saying:

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said staying hydrated is one of the most important steps people can take.

"We need folks to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water, stay away from alcohol. Don't drink too much coffee. Wear appropriate, loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing," he said. "Try to stay out of the direct sunlight."

Officials said places like aquatic centers, where people can get in the water and cool off, can help families stay safer during dangerous heat.

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