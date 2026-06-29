Wisconsin extreme heat; Milwaukee families find ways to cool down

The Brief An extreme heat warning remains in effect for Milwaukee County until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1. The National Weather Service said heat index values could reach up to 107 degrees during the day. People spent the hot day cooling off with frozen custard at Leon’s and cold water at Southgate Playfield.



With dangerously hot conditions settling into Milwaukee County, people found relief Monday in two classic summer ways: frozen custard and cold water.

What we know:

The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning that remains in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1. Heat index values are expected to climb as high as 107 degrees during the day, with overnight heat index values staying in the upper 70s.

At Leon’s Frozen Custard, workers said there was not much downtime as customers stopped by for a cold treat.

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"It’s steady, yeah. All day. Opening and closing the window," said Jennifer Isidoro, a cashier.

For customers, the key was eating fast enough to beat the heat.

"Just eat it as fast as you can without a brain freeze, hopefully," said Cortney Schmidt, a Leon’s customer.

Not far away, families cooled off at Southgate Playfield, where kids ran through cold water as the sun beat down.

What they're saying:

"The water is really cold. The kids just love running right through it," said Latoya Williams, who was enjoying the splash pad. "It’s really hot today, so staying at home wasn’t really an option. The kids were getting really irritated."

For 14-year-old Samarian Oblin, the water offered a break from the heat.

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"It's refreshing. It’s like you can get wet," Oblin said. "It’s like you’re in the ocean looking for treasure."

Even with the extreme heat, some families said there are still ways to enjoy the day safely.

"Weather like this, you should get some ice cream," said 9-year-old Ella Tutaj.

Officials are urging people to stay cool, drink plenty of water and take the heat seriously as the warning continues through Wednesday evening.

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