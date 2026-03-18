Wisconsin expanded Medicaid for moms; Governor Evers signs bill

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The Brief Gov. Evers held a bill signing ceremony at Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee. The bill extends postpartum Medicaid coverage for thousands of new moms. Expanded postpartum coverage will be available for Wisconsin families starting July 1, 2026.



Gov. Tony Evers was at Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee on Wednesday to sign a bill that will extend postpartum Medicaid coverage for thousands of new moms, babies, and families across Wisconsin from 60 days to one year.

Bill signing

What we know:

The Medicaid expansion will allow low-income mothers who make more than the poverty level to remain on the state's Medicaid program for a full year after giving birth, instead of the current two months.

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"Almost seven years ago to the day, I first proposed expanding postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a full year. It was one of the very first things I announced back in 2019 as part of my very first budget, and it’s been in every budget I’ve ever introduced as governor—that’s how long I’ve been fighting to get this done, folks," said Gov. Evers.



Expanded postpartum coverage will be available for Wisconsin families starting July 1, 2026, following a standard period of review and approval of Wisconsin’s state plan amendment by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Senate Bill 23, now 2025 Wisconsin Act 102

Extends postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to one year.

Requires the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to seek approval from the federal Department of Health and Human Services to extend until the last day of the month in which the 365th day after the last day of the pregnancy falls Medicaid benefits to women who are eligible for those benefits when pregnant.

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