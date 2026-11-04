The Brief Election results bring new hope to Wisconsin cannabis shops facing a federal hemp regulation. Business owners face potential closures when federal rules take effect Dec. 11. Wisconsin Family Action plans to oppose Gov.-elect David Crowley's recreational marijuana push.



Election results are bringing new hope to cannabis shops in Wisconsin. Several stores in the area have been fighting to stay open as a hemp ban is set to take effect next month.

Kelly's Greens

Local perspective:

For Erin Kelly, keeping the doors of her cannabis boutique, "Kelly's Greens" open in Wauwatosa is personal.

"It’s just been really tough with the thought of losing this business," Kelly said.

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She, along with other business owners in the hemp industry, will be forced to shut down after a federal hemp regulation takes effect Dec. 11.

Change in the Wisconsin Legislature

Big picture view:

A recent change in Wisconsin's legislative landscape is bringing some relief and hope.

"We didn’t expect the Democratic trifecta, and we're very excited that that did happen, and now we just need our Democrats to take some action to save this industry," Kelly said.

The other side:

While legalizing marijuana in the state is something Governor-elect David Crowley has openly supported, other groups are preparing to fight it.

"Governor-elect David Crowley has said he wants recreational marijuana in Wisconsin, so we are going to do everything we can to reach voters, to reach constituents, to drop all the potential of this," Daniel Degner, President of Wisconsin Family Action said.

"We’re going to see issue after issue that comes up," Degner added. "We oppose recreational marijuana in Wisconsin especially because it hurts families and it hurts individuals."

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Meanwhile, business owners like Kelly are staying optimistic their business will remain open in the new year.

"This is my baby, so I have no plans to get rid of her, but the plan is to wait it out and to work closely with our representatives to get that plan in place," Kelly said.

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Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.