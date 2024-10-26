Expand / Collapse search

2024 election: Wisconsin early voting, more than 380K cast ballots

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 26, 2024 6:14pm CDT
2024 Election
Early in-person absentee voting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - More than 380,000 Wisconsinites cast in-person absentee ballots during the first four days of early voting in the battleground state.

Long lines and technical trouble bogged down the first few days of early voting in Milwaukee and other communities, but it did not stop people from heading to the polls.

Paulina Gutiérrez, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, told FOX6 News things are now dialed in after early voting got off to a rough start.

"It sounds like they've come up with somewhat of a fix, in that it's reducing that wait time. So, there's still lines because it's a presidential (election), but we're moving a lot faster than we were those first two days," she said.

Milwaukee election officials are gearing up for Nov. 5. They spent much of Saturday testing electronic voting equipment that will be used to count votes.

Also on Saturday, there was an early voting drive outside MATC's downtown Milwaukee campus. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert performed.

Early in-person absentee voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 3. All absentee ballots must be received by local clerks by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5, to count.