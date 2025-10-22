Wisconsin Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 25; find a site near you

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that this upcoming Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day. More than 145 events are planned across Wisconsin. Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain.



Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications at Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 25. Over 145 events are planned across Wisconsin.

Drug Take Back Day

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

To find a Drug Take Back location near you, click here.

What they're saying:

"Disposing of your unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications should be simple," said Attorney General Josh Kaul. "In Wisconsin, you can do so not only at an event on a Drug Back Day, but also at one of the hundreds of permanent drug disposal boxes across the state."

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all pharmaceuticals, and trace amounts are showing up in rivers and lakes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Guidelines

What you can do:

All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.

Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).

Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the label or blacking out personal information on the label of the plastic pill container or by putting the medication into a clear sealable plastic bag. Blister packages without the medications being removed are also acceptable.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.