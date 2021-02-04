Wisconsin DNR seeks stamp designs for 2022 game bird harvest

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is giving artists a chance to have their work featured on a piece of history while contributing to the state's environmental restoration efforts.

Artists are invited to submit entries for the DNR's 2022 Wisconsin wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp design contests -- submissions must be made by July 15, 2021.

Turkey, pheasant and waterfowl hunters are required to purchase a species-specific stamp to legally harvest game birds in Wisconsin. The DNR’s wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp programs provide opportunities for wildlife and habitat management, with efforts directed toward key species.

Funds derived from the stamps’ sale support species management throughout the state, including habitat management, restoration, education and research projects.

"The contests offer a unique opportunity for Wisconsin artists to showcase their artwork statewide while also promoting wildlife management," said Alaina Gerrits, DNR Assistant Upland Wildlife Ecologist.

Wisconsin residents 18 years of age or older who are U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents are encouraged to enter the 2022 contests. Artwork must meet technical requirements to be eligible, and applicants should review contest rules carefully to ensure their entries' eligibility.

Read full contest rules and reproduction rights agreements on the DNR’s website.

To receive text or email updates about the wildlife stamp design contest, subscribe to Wisconsin DNR GovDelivery updates by following the prompts to enroll in the "waterfowl, wild turkey and pheasant stamp design contests" list.

