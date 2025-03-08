Wisconsin DNR seeks volunteers for rare plant monitoring program

article

The Brief You can help survey rare plants around the state of Wisconsin. The DNR is looking for volunteers to conduct surveys. Training is available online and in-person.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking for volunteers for the Wisconsin Rare Plant Monitoring Program, a community-based science program that allows plant enthusiasts to conduct surveys for rare plants around the state.

Purpose of the program

Big picture view:

The information volunteers collect is used to assess plant population trends during state and national conservation efforts.

The DNR says the volunteer program is Wisconsin's largest source of rare plant data.

What they're saying:

"Whether you have botanical knowledge, a commitment to conservation or are just passionate about plants, this is a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while making a difference," said Jessica Ross, Wisconsin DNR Rare Plant Monitoring Program coordinator. "Our volunteers come from a wide variety of backgrounds, and their efforts play a significant role in helping us understand the state of rare plants in Wisconsin and inform how we might conserve them."

Since 2013, volunteers have checked on the health and size of rare native plant populations in nearly every county in the state.

By the numbers:

In 2024 alone, more than 70 trained volunteers from around the state submitted 224 reports of rare plants, including 59 populations in areas of Wisconsin where they had not been documented before.

Become a volunteer

What you can do:

Rare Plant Monitoring Program volunteers are trained in surveying techniques, including how to accurately estimate large plant populations, assess habitat conditions and use GPS coordinates to locate and mark rare plant populations.

Although formal plant identification training isn’t required or included, successful volunteers often have previous experience.

In-person training for the Rare Plant Monitoring Program will be offered at the following locations:



Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center

Wisconsin Dells

Saturday, March 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Wehr Nature Center

Franklin

Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($10 service fee required)



Cable Natural History Museum

Cable

Saturday, May 10, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Volunteers interested in attending can sign up online.

A virtual training option is also available at all times through the Rare Plant Monitoring Program’s volunteer training webpage.