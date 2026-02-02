Wisconsin DNR: Learn about flood risks, explore insurance options

article

The Brief The DNR is promoting Flood Insurance Awareness Week to help residents manage the state's most frequent natural hazard. Most standard policies exclude flood damage, requiring separate coverage that is available to both high-risk and low-risk areas. Flood insurance policies have a 30-day waiting period, so residents are urged to act before spring.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages people to learn about flood risks across the state and available flood insurance options.

The effort is part of Flood Insurance Awareness Week, which runs from Feb. 1–7, 2026.

According to the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts' 2021 Assessment Report, the past decade was the wettest on record.

Because flooding has historically been the state’s most common natural hazard, flood insurance can play an important role in helping property owners and renters manage financial impacts.

Wisconsinites can contact their local zoning administrator or search their address on FEMA's Map Service Center to learn about flood risk in their area.

Related article

Flood insurance

What we know:

Here are some flood insurance facts from the Wisconsin DNR:

Homeowner and renter insurance policies typically do not cover flood damage; a separate flood insurance policy is required.

Federal flood insurance is available for properties both inside and outside designated Special Flood Hazard Areas

Federal flood insurance is only offered to residents of communities that participate in the National Flood Insurance Program

Nationally, on average, 40% of National Flood Insurance Program flood insurance claims come from property owners outside federally designated flood zones. Based on data from the southeastern Wisconsin storm event in August 2025, federal individual assistance claims data show 98% of the claims were from outside the federally designated flood zones.

Germantown flooding

Homeowners and renters interested in flood insurance are encouraged to contact their local insurance agent to ask whether flood insurance policies are available. If a local insurance agent does not offer federal or private flood insurance, additional information about federal policies is available on the federal Flood Smart website.

The DNR’s Floodplain Program oversees community enrollment in the National Flood Insurance Program and provides technical expertise related to federal flood insurance.

What they're saying:

"Flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program is one of the tools that builds flood resiliency into our Wisconsin communities," said Sarah Rafajko, State of Wisconsin National Flood Insurance Program coordinator at the DNR. "Learning about insurance options ahead of time allows residents to make informed decisions."

Most National Flood Insurance Program policies include a standard 30-day waiting period before coverage begins, so residents should factor this into their planning, particularly ahead of spring.

Property owners in Special Flood Hazard Areas who have mortgages from federally regulated lenders are required to carry flood insurance. Those who are not required to have coverage may still want to review their individual flood risk when considering whether or not to purchase a flood insurance policy.

More resources on flood insurance and flood risk mitigation are available on the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance's Flood Insurance and Disasters webpages.

Germantown flooding

What they're saying:

"Just one inch of water can cause up to $25,000 in damage, which is why it’s important to consider having flood insurance coverage for your property and belongings," said Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek. "Coverage is available for renters, homeowners and business owners."

More information about flooding and flood insurance can be found on the DNR's Floodplain webpage.