Wisconsin DNR hiring seasonal staff for spring, summer

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now hiring seasonal staff for state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas.

The limited-term seasonal positions are responsible for outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping work and customer service for visitors. Recruitment is underway now for work that starts in the spring and early summer through late summer and fall, with some flexibility depending on availability and need.

Every year, the DNR recruits about 400 seasonal employees to work at state properties during summer. Ideal applicants enjoy working in scenic landscapes, maintaining natural resources and serving a diverse customer base.

Working for Wisconsin state properties provides opportunities for various outdoor recreation, from wild and remote campsites to developed family and group campgrounds, beaches, boat launches, visitor and interpretive centers and trails.

The experiences gained from these seasonal positions are invaluable to starting a long-term career in natural resources and creating life-long memories, the DNR said.

Positions are available across the state, from the forests of northern Wisconsin to the islands and shores of the Great Lakes. The following positions are open at various locations:

Park rangers

Parks and recreation specialists

Visitor services associates

Natural resources educators

Facilities repair workers

To apply, visit Wisc. Jobs and search "Parks."

Wisconsin has 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, roughly 15,000 lakes and more. Learn more about Wisconsin's state parks on the DNR website.