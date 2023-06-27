Boat safety: Wisconsin DNR reminders to stay sober, wear life jackets

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds residents and visitors to put safety first ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Nearly 80% of fatal boating incidents involve drowning, the DNR said, which can happen to even the most experienced swimmers. Most people who drown in boating accidents know how to swim but become incapacitated in the water, such as being injured, unconscious, exhausted or weighed down by clothing.

The DNR said alcohol use is a leading factor in recreational boating fatalities. If alcohol is involved, have a designated operator; operating a boat is no different than driving a car.

So far this year, the DNR said two people have died from boating incidents, and another 20 died in 2022. Operator inexperience, inattention, recklessness and speeding are the four leading causes of tragic watercraft crashes.

The easiest and most important thing for people to remember is to boat sober and wear their life jackets, the DNR said. Statistics show boaters who wear life jackets and take boater safety courses are most likely to stay safe on Wisconsin waters.

DNR water safety tips

Always wear a properly fitted life jacket with a snug fit and fastened when you're on or near the water. Life jackets will keep you on top of the water if you walk off an unexpected drop-off, if a wave or current overpowers you or if you fall out of a boat.

Enjoy the waters sober and know your limits. Alcohol blurs a person's judgment, reaction time and abilities.

River shorelines and sandbars pose unseen dangers. Higher, fast-moving water can tax an individual's boating, paddling and swimming skills.

Keep an eye on the weather and let someone know where you are going.

More boating safety tips are available on the DNR website.