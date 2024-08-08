article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension have invited the public to help search for aquatic invasive species across the state on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Snapshot Day, the DNR said, is a statewide effort to protect Wisconsin's streams, lakes and wetlands. It involves monitoring designated sites for invasive plants and animals that may threaten the state's wildlife and water ecosystems.

Coordinated by UW-Extension in partnership with the DNR and the Citizen Lake Monitoring Network, Snapshot Day is entering its 11th year. The DNR said volunteer efforts are crucial to the success of monitoring invasive species, and information collected during the event will provide wildlife officials with data to help inform and guide management and control activities.

Anyone interested must register online by Friday, Aug. 9, to participate in Snapshot Day. Volunteers who sign up to participate will meet at a local training site of their choosing on Aug. 10 to learn how to identify invasive species before heading out to monitoring sites with event partners.

All ages are welcome to help search for invasive species, but the event is recommended for ages 8 and up. An adult must accompany all minors.