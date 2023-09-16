Wisconsin DNR announces goose and duck hunting seasons

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds waterfowl hunters to prepare for the opening of the regular goose and duck hunting seasons in September.

Regular Goose Season

The statewide daily bag limit is three birds. In the Southern and Mississippi River Zones, the three-bird daily bag limit applies for the first portion of the season and increases to a five-bird daily bag limit for the holiday hunt.

The regular Canada goose season structure is as follows:

Northern Zone - Sept. 16 to Dec. 16.

Southern Zone - Sept. 16 to Oct. 8, Oct. 14 to Dec. 3, and Dec. 16 to Jan. 2, 2024.

Mississippi River Zone - Sept. 16 to Oct. 8, Oct. 14 to Dec. 3, and Dec. 16 to Jan. 2, 2024.

According to a news release, while afield, hunters must carry proof of their Canada goose harvest permit. Acceptable methods of proof include a paper copy, Go Wild-generated PDF displayed on a mobile device, an authenticated Wisconsin driver’s license or Go Wild Conservation Card. Registration of Canada geese is no longer required.

Regular Duck Season

The regular duck season structure is as follows:

Northern Zone - Sept. 23 to Nov. 21.

Southern Zone - Sept. 30 to Oct. 8 and Oct. 14 to Dec. 3.

Open Water Duck Zone - Oct. 14 to Dec. 12.

The daily bag limit statewide is six ducks, including no more than:

Five mergansers, of which two may be hooded mergansers.

Four mallards, of which two may be a hen.

Three wood ducks.

Two black ducks.

Two redheads.

Two canvasbacks.

One pintail.

Per Fish and Wildlife Service regulations, the daily scaup bag limit by zone is as follows:

Northern Zone - 2 scaup/day - Sept. 23 to Nov. 6 and 1 scaup/day Nov. 7-21.

Southern Zone - 1 scaup/day -Sept. 30 to Oct. 8, Oct. 14-19 and 2 scaup/day Oct. 20 to Dec. 3.

Open Water Zone - 2 scaup/day - Oct. 14 to Nov. 27 and 1 scaup/day Nov. 28 to Dec. 12.

Youth Waterfowl hunting weekend will take place on Sept. 16-17 and will have the same daily bag limit as the regular duck season.

Licenses and stamps required for duck hunting include a Wisconsin small game license, a Wisconsin waterfowl stamp and a federal migratory bird stamp. The federal duck stamp costs $25 and can be purchased at a U.S. Post Office. Hunters can also purchase the federal stamp at DNR license vendors for an additional $3.50 surcharge. The purchase will be noted on their license, but the stamp itself will arrive in the mail later.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI)

Wild waterfowl can be infected with the avian influenza virus without showing signs of disease or becoming ill. The DNR recommends the following precautionary measures be taken:

Avoid handling sick or found dead birds.

Prevent dogs from contacting sick or found dead birds.

Wear rubber gloves when handling game.

Field dress in ventilated areas.

Always wash hands and equipment thoroughly with soap and water.

This strain of HPAI has not been shown to pose a food safety risk. However, hunters should always ensure proper handling of game meat, and harvested birds should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F. Do not let hunting dogs consume raw game meat or found dead birds.

Harvest Information Program

Waterfowl and other migratory bird hunters must also register each year with the federal Harvest Information Program (HIP), placing them on a list of hunters that may receive a survey regarding their harvests. HIP registration is free and can be done at the time of license purchase or added later if a hunter decides to pursue migratory game birds.

State licenses, stamps, permits, and HIP registration are available through Go Wild.

For more information regarding complete waterfowl hunting regulations, hunting hours, and helpful tips, visit the DNR’s Waterfowl Hunting webpage.