Wisconsin DMV issues 'smishing' alert

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has received numerous reports of fraudulent text messages sent to Wisconsin individuals purporting to be from DMV in order to scam them to reveal personal information, such as identifying information or credit card numbers. 

In the world of cybersecurity, this is referred to as "smishing" (SMS phishing).  

Clicking the link in these fraudulent text messages will direct the individual to a spoofed DMV website where they will be prompted to enter their identifying information or documents. 

Now that nearly all DMV transactions can be done completely online, start at wisconsindmv.GOV to ensure it’s the official state government site. For-profit companies with .com or .org may acquire personal information and add additional charges for services that are free at wisconsindmv.GOV.

