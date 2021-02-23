Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DMV extends license renewal for drivers age 60 and over

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Wisconsin Department of Transportation WisDOT

MADISON, Wis. - The deadline to renew expired licenses for drivers age 60 and over has been extended to May 21, 2021. The extension is due to the continued health risks from COVID-19. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) estimates this extension impacts 62,000 Wisconsin drivers.

Drivers who need to visit a DMV, such as those age 65 and over who cannot use the new online driver license renewal (wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL) or those needing a REAL ID, can reduce their time in the service center by beginning the process online:

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Drivers who no longer want to use their driving privilege but want identification can easily exchange their license for an ID online. A new ID card will be mailed to them. Details and other resources for aging drivers are available at wisconsindmv.gov/olderdrivers.

Most people do not need to visit a DMV. All vehicle-related services are online (e.g. renew registration, get title and plates). DMV’s online services at wisconsindmv.gov have been greatly expanded to support Wisconsin residents during the health emergency. 

Shailene Woodley confirms she is engaged to Aaron Rodgers
slideshow

Shailene Woodley confirms she is engaged to Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley confirmed that she’s engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Assembly set to send unemployment bill to Gov. Evers
slideshow

Assembly set to send unemployment bill to Gov. Evers

The state Assembly was poised Tuesday to sign off on a bipartisan bill designed to jumpstart updates to Wisconsin's antiquated unemployment claims processing system.

Milwaukee woman paves the way for others to climb the MFD ladder

Sharon Purifoy talks about her job as a Milwaukee firefighter and moving up in the ranks of the department.