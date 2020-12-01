Wisconsin DHS: Record 107 new COVID-19 deaths; cases up 4,078

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Tuesday, Dec. 1 reported 107 new coronavirus deaths -- a single-day record for the state. The DHS also reported 3,420 total deaths related to COVID-19.

The DHS has reported 391,313 confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- an increase of 4,078 from Monday, Nov. 30.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 17,372 have required hospitalization (4.4%) and 315,086 have recovered (81.4%). There are 68,774 active cases of COVID-19, according to the DHS (17.8%).

There are currently seven COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park -- one more than the previous day.

More than 2.5 million people have now been tested for COVID-19, of which more than 2.1 have tested negative.

