Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 3,643; deaths up 59

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Thursday, Dec. 17 reported 3,543 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state bringing the total number of cases to date to 448,441.

The DHS also reported 4,255 deaths related to COVID-19 in Wisconsin -- an increase of 59 from Wednesday.

There are five COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park as of Thursday.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 19,785 have required hospitalization (4.4%) and 403,706 have recovered (90.0%). There are 40,378 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin (9.0%), according to the DHS.

More than 2.7 million people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 2.2 million have tested negative.

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

