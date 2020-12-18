Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 3,235; deaths up 60

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Friday, Dec. 18 reported 3,235 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state bringing the total number of cases to date to 451,676.

The DHS also reported 4,315 deaths related to COVID-19 in Wisconsin -- an increase of 60 from Thursday.

There are eight COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park as of Friday.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 19,930 have required hospitalization (4.4%) and 408,367 have recovered (90.4%). There are 38,892 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin (8.6%), according to the DHS.

More than 2.7 million people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 2.2 million have tested negative.

