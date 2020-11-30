Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 2,534; deaths up 6

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Monday, Nov. 30 reported 2,534 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases -- bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 387,235.

The DHS also reported 3,313 total deaths related to COVID-19 -- an increase of six from Sunday, Nov. 29.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 17,095 have required hospitalization (4.4%) and 311,438 have recovered (81.0%). There are 69,894 active cases of COVID-19, according to the DHS (18.2%).

There are currently six COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

More than 2.5 million people have now been tested for COVID-19, of which more than 2.1 have tested negative.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

Madison East HS student dies of COVID-19 complications
slideshow

Madison East HS student dies of COVID-19 complications

A Madison high school student has died after a brief coronavirus-related illness, according to officials.

Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
slideshow

Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots

Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection.

Versiti Blood Centers seeks blood donations on Giving Tuesday
slideshow

Versiti Blood Centers seeks blood donations on Giving Tuesday

Versiti Blood Centers is asking community members to commit to giving a donation of blood on Dec.1.