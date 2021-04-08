Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 1,046; deaths up 14

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,046 Thursday, April 8, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported, for a total of 582,843.

It is the first time new cases reported in a single day have surpassed 1,000 since Feb. 11.

There have been 6,667 deaths in the state, with 14 new deaths reported by state health officials Thursday.

Of the positive cases, 27,971 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 567,745 have recovered (97.5%), making for 8,187 active cases (1,3%).

More than 2.7 million have tested negative. More than 3.3 million have been tested.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments open as availability expands

As COVID-19 vaccine availability continues to expand, some providers are alerting the community to open appointments they are hoping to fill.

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Facts about the vaccine

HealthyMKE.com -- sign-up to receive a text or email alert when the Vaccine Connector tool is ready with information on local COVID-19 vaccine providers available to you

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry 

Are you eligible?

FAQs about COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine data

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Wisconsin DHS releases new online COVID-19 variant trackers
