Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 260; 1 new death reported

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 206 Saturday, March 6, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 566,364.

There have been 6,478 deaths in the state, with one new death reported by state health officials Friday.

Of the positive cases, 26,432 have required hospitalization (4.7%), while 552,642 have recovered (97.6%), making for 7,085 active cases (1.3%).

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

Among the positive cases, DHS officials have identified 26 cases of the U.K. variant (B.1.1.7) and one case of the South Africa variant (B.1.351) to date.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Saturday that 1,676,985 vaccine doses have been administered.

To date, 591,186 Wisconsin residents have completed the two-shot vaccine series; more than one million residents have received at least one dose.

