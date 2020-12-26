Wisconsin DHS: Coronavirus cases up 632; deaths up 4

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 632 on Saturday, Dec. 26, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 468,531.

There have been 4,683 deaths in the state, with four new deaths reported by DHS officials Saturday.

There are currently zero patients being cared for at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park -- the same as the previous day.

Of the positive cases, 20,734 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 433,415 have recovered (92.5%), making for 30,331 active cases (6.5%).

More than 2.3 million have tested negative. More than 2.7 million have been tested.

