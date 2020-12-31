Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DHS: Coronavirus cases up 3,810; deaths up 41

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Thursday, Dec. 31 reported 3,810 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 481,102.

There have been 4,859 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the DHS -- an increase of 41 from Wednesday.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 21,350 people have required hospitalization (4.4%) and 444,609 people have recovered (93.2%). There are 27,729 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to the DHS.

There are no COVID-19 patients currently at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park -- the seventh consecutive day with no patients.

More than 2.8 million people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 2.3 million have tested negative.

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

