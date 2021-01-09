Wisconsin DHS: Coronavirus cases up 3,046; deaths up 36

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, Jan. 9 reported 3,046 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 505,058.

There have been 5,155 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the DHS -- up 36 from Friday.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 22,326 people have required hospitalization (4.4%) and 445,886 have recovered (88.3%). There are 53,881 active COVID-19 cases in the state (10.7%).

There are zero patients at the COVID-19 alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park -- the 16th consecutive day with no patients.

More than 2.9 million people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 2.3 million have tested negative.

