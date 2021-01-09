Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DHS: Coronavirus cases up 3,046; deaths up 36

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, Jan. 9 reported 3,046 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 505,058.

There have been 5,155 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the DHS -- up 36 from Friday.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 22,326 people have required hospitalization (4.4%) and 445,886 have recovered (88.3%). There are 53,881 active COVID-19 cases in the state (10.7%).

There are zero patients at the COVID-19 alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park -- the 16th consecutive day with no patients.

More than 2.9 million people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 2.3 million have tested negative.

Wisconsin COVID-19 relief bill about more than money

The bill would make $100 million available to help fight COVID-19. However, many of the 44 provisions in the bill have nothing to do with money.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

