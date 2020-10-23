Wisconsin DHS: 4,378 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths confirmed

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 4,378 on Friday, Oct. 23 officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 190,478 cases to date.

There have been 1,745 deaths in the state, with 42 new deaths reported by DHS officials on Friday.

Of the positive cases, 10,038 (5.3%) have required hospitalization, while 149,534 (78.5%) have recovered, making for 39,163 (20.6%) active cases.

More than 1.7 million people have tested negative. More than 1.9 million have been tested.

