Wisconsin DHS: 4,062 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, deaths up 25

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday, Oct. 24 reported 4,062 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total case number to 194,540 to date.

There have been 1,770 deaths in the state, with 25 new deaths reported by DHS officials on Saturday

Of the positive cases, 10,237 (5.3%) have required hospitalization, while 152,928 (78.6%) have recovered. There are 39,806 active cases (20.5%).

More than 1.9 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 1.7 million have tested negative.

