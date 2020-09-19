Wisconsin DHS: 2,283 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths confirmed

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, Sept. 19 reported 2,283 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide.

Saturday's reported rise in cases is the second-highest, single-day total to date and the third consecutive day that new cases have surpassed 2,000. A record single-day rise was reported on Friday, with 2,533 new cases confirmed.

In total, 99,562 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin. There have been 1,241 deaths related to the virus -- three more than reported Friday -- according to the DHS.

Among those who have tested positive, the DHS has reported 84,632 (85%) have recovered and 13,671 (13.7%) cases remain active. There have been 6,619 (6.6%) cases that have required hospitalization.

More than 1.4 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, of which more than 1.3 million have tested negative.

