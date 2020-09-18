Wisconsin DHS: 2,533 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths confirmed

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Friday, Sept. 18 reported 2,533 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- the largest single-day increase to date.

The record surpasses the previous high -- 2,034 reported on Sept. 17 -- by nearly 500 confirmed cases.

In total, 97,279 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, as have 1,238 deaths, according to the DHS. Seven new deaths were confirmed on Friday.

The DHS has reported 83,184 (85.5%) recovered from the virus and 12,839 (12.2%) cases remain active. More than 6,500 cases (6.8%) have required hospitalization.

More than 1.4 million people in Wisconsin have been tested for COVID-19, of which more than 1.3 million have tested negative.

