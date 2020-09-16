Wisconsin DHS: 1,408 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths confirmed

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Wednesday, Sept. 16 reported 1,408 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths related to the virus.

In total, 92,712 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin. There have been 1,228 deaths, according to the DHS.

The DHS reports that 80,627 people (87%) have recovered from COVID-19 and 6,454 people (7%) have required hospitalization due to the virus. There are 10,839 (11.7%) active cases.

More than 1.3 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Among them, more than 1.2 million have tested negative for the virus.

