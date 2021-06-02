Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin vaccine passport debated at public hearing

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - Several proposed Wisconsin bills would stop the government, businesses and the UW System from someday forcing people to prove they are vaccinated – sometimes referred to as a "vaccine passport."

An Assembly committee heard public testimony on five bills Wednesday, June 2.

Just outside the hearing room, the bathroom has a sign distinguishing between vaccinated and unvaccinated; if you're not vaccinated, it asks you to keep distance or wear a mask.

It is things like that sign that people who spoke inside the hearing were worried about. Businesses that could request proof of vaccination to attend events were another.

The Assembly Committee on Constitution and Ethics heard testimony starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday – including from former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.

"Now you’re having these private entities, concerts, ballgames, whatnot, having separate sections for vaccine versus no vaccine, that is stigmatizing and it’s offensive," Clarke said.

Mostly, those who spoke favored the bills. The Wisconsin Medical Society has registered in opposition to several of the bills, saying the governor has said in the past that he would not force people to get the vaccine.

As far as businesses mandating proof of vaccination, it remains to be seen if the governor would stop it by signing any of the debated bills.

