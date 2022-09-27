Wisconsin COVID vaccine doctors' lawsuit

Two fired doctors are suing the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals saying they were discriminated and retaliated against for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The two anesthesiologists say they felt bullied into getting the vaccine, contending it went against their Catholic beliefs.

That’s according to the lawsuit filed against MCWAH, which employs medical residents.

COVID-19 vaccine

In the suit, Drs. Kathryn Wolff and Douglas Grove allege the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals refused to take their religious beliefs seriously and accommodate them.

It became policy last year for all employees to become fully vaccinated or they would have to resign by Nov. 1.

Wolff and Grove’s exemption requests were denied.

They tried to prevent the required resignation in court, claiming discrimination.

COVID-19 vaccine

The lawsuit says in November, the doctors were placed on unpaid administrative leave and then terminated. The doctors are seeking back pay, front pay, court fees and damages.

MCWAH said in a statement it is "confident in its defenses to these claims" but cannot comment on the specifics of pending litigation like this.