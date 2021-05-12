Wisconsin COVID cases up 558, deaths up 18: State officials

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Wednesday, May 12 reported an additional 558 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 604,378.

The DHS also reported 18 additional deaths Wednesday, making 6,935 total deaths to date.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 29,983 people have been hospitalized (5.0%) and 589,477 people have recovered (97.6%). There are 7,700 active cases in the state (1.3%).

More than 3.4 million people in Wisconsin have been tested for COVID-19.

More than 2.8 million people have tested negative for COVID-19.

