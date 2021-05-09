Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin COVID cases up 308

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 308 Sunday, May 9 for a total of 603,098, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported.

There have been 6,904 deaths in the state.

Of the positive cases, 29,808 have required hospitalization (4.9%), while 587,795 have recovered (97.5), making for 8,133 active cases (1.3%).

More than 2.8 million have tested negative.  

More than 3.4 million have been tested.

