Wisconsin COVID cases up 232
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased by 232 Sunday, May 16, for a total of 606,158, state health officials reported.
There have been 6,958 deaths in the state, with zero new deaths reported Sunday.
Of the positive cases, 30,223 have required hospitalization, while 591,767 have recovered.
More than 2.9 million have tested negative.
More than 3.5 million have been tested.
